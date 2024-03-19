Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

The CDU's proposal to reform citizens' money was followed by criticism from traffic lights and social associations. Employers support the idea.

Berlin – After the CDU called for a reform of citizens' benefits, employers' president Rainer Dulger reacted favorably to the proposal. “We need one Fundamental renovation of the citizens' money system“Dulger told the news agency dpa. On Monday, the CDU presented its ideas for a radical restructuring of citizens' money into a “new basic security” with more binding requirements and sanctions. Sharp criticism of the plans came from social associations, among others.

“It is unspeakable that this debate is again fueling prejudices against people receiving basic security,” said the CEO of the German Social Association, Michaela Engelmeier, in the newspapers Funke Media Group. Instead of fighting for better wages and ensuring that work is really worth it, the CDU is playing the poorest in society against each other. “This only fuels discord in our society and encourages the enemies of democracy.”

Demand for reform: CDU wants to tighten the citizens' benefit system

The SPD, the Greens, the Left Party, the German Federation of Trade Unions and the Workers' Welfare Association also expressed their opposition. Some of them accused the CDU of attacking the welfare state. CSU leader Markus Söder, however, said that the sister party was fully behind the CDU plans.

Citizens' money discussions: The CDU wants sanctions for so-called “total refusers”. But there are very few of them (symbolic photo). © Hanno Bode/imago

Employer President Dulger said: “We have to turn the welfare state upside down.” What is needed is an effective welfare state that focuses on those in need and is resistant to abuse. “I therefore welcome the CDU’s proposals for citizens’ money.”

Citizens' money reform of the CDU: Sanctions should be implemented more quickly

The CDU wants sanctions faster, easier and less bureaucratic. If a basic security recipient who is able to work refuses to do work that is reasonable for him ('total refuser') without any objective reason, it should be assumed in the future that he is not in need,” says the party resolution. “The name 'citizen's money' is misleading and is an expression of the political concept of an unconditional basic income.”

Dulger said: “We have almost four million people in the citizen's benefit system who can work – that's too high.” In order for workers to arrive in the companies, the focus must be much more on activating and placing them in work. Dulger called for obligations to cooperate, “which must also be demanded in practice”.

CDU reform proposal: Social associations and their own party wing criticize the tightening

However, criticism of parts of the CDU plans also comes from its own social wing. The vice chairman of the Christian Democratic Workers' Association (CDA), Christian Bäumler, said this SWR, a complete and permanent abolition of basic security is not compatible with the Christian view of humanity. “We must not let anyone starve or become homeless in a country like Germany.” Bäumler is CDA state chief in Baden-Württemberg and thus also contradicted CDA federal chief Karl-Josef Laumann, who had described the concept as a “very balanced proposal”.

Job centers can cut off citizen's benefit for unemployed people for a maximum of two months if those affected consistently refuse to take up work. The traffic light coalition initiated these tightening measures as part of its austerity measures for the federal budget.

CDU with controversial citizen's money proposal: “The wrong way”

The chairwoman of the German Social Association, Engelmeier, argued that anyone who wants to get people into work needs more funds for the activation and placement offers of the job centers, said Engelmeier. “To deny needy families the minimum subsistence level to which they are constitutionally entitled is the wrong approach.”

Labor market researcher Enzo Weber from the Institute for Labor Market and Vocational Research in Nuremberg sees a need for corrections in some points of the citizen's benefit system, but advocates a “middle ground”. “The traffic light coalition had significantly relaxed the sanctions rules, the CDU now wants to tighten them too much,” he told “Welt”. “It would be better to find a middle ground, for example to reduce benefits more quickly and for a longer period of time if someone refuses to take up work, rather than stopping them altogether.”

After a reform by the traffic light coalition at the beginning of 2023, citizens' benefit replaced the previous Hartz IV basic security (unemployment benefit II). It is intended to secure a living for people who can work but whose income is not enough to live on. Those affected should be helped to gain a foothold in the labor market with advice, training and further education. (dpa/fmü)