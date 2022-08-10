Initially, there was a large majority in politics for the corona pass, but as the virus had less impact, the resistance grew. In the sixth extension of the temporary corona law, the corona pass (3G) was therefore deleted.

But that is unwise, say employers. “The most important thing is that we prevent new lockdowns and keep society and the economy open,” the spokesperson said. That is why it is very important that all possible resources are available for the worst-case scenario. The law only regulates the legal basis, the actual deployment requires a separate decision.” The corona ticket also plays a role in various sector plans (of cultural institutions and casinos), especially if other measures have been taken and the virus is still raging.

The cabinet wants to make the Public Health Act ‘coronaproof’. The amended law should replace the old legal emergency connections. But the creation has become a rush job after parliament fired the temporary law.