SberPodbor and Odnoklassniki: 65% of employers urged to include hobbies in resumes

65 percent of employers disclosed that they are interested in listing a hobby on a candidate’s resume. This follows from a study of the automation service for the selection and processing of resumes SberPodbor and the social network Odnoklassniki, the results were received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

The study was conducted among representatives of Russian companies, executives, HR directors, recruiters, and HR specialists. In total, more than 500 respondents participated.

36 percent of those surveyed gave hobbies a score of 3 out of 5 on a scale of importance. One in ten said that hobbies are not important for him when applying for a job and rated the importance of this section of the resume at 1 point out of 5. 33 percent of respondents assigned the importance of having hobbies in the resume as 2 points, and 17 percent rate the candidate on the presence of information about hobbies.

More than half of respondents (59 percent) explained that they use information about hobbies to assess the culture and values ​​of candidates. 51 percent believe that job seekers’ hobbies speak of all-round development, and 39 percent of those surveyed study hobbies to find skills that are useful for work.

In addition, 23 percent of employers believe that candidates’ hobbies allow them to assess future risks for the company. 14 percent think hobbies teach time management skills. 12 percent of survey participants note that the applicant’s hobbies demonstrate responsibility. At the same time, 65 percent of employers emphasized that hobbies are important in a resume for any position.

Vera Manevich, HR Director at Odnoklassniki, said that a potential employee’s hobbies make it possible to assess how well he suits the company in terms of culture and soft skills. “A candidate’s hobbies are signs by which an HR specialist can assume how a person shows himself in communication, approach to work, in interaction with colleagues, how he will fit into the team,” she clarified.