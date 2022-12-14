Employers’ associations AWVN, MKB-Nederland and VNO-NC call on employers to be cautious with structural wage increases. A one-off extra reward is more appropriate, they write a new advice. Earlier, trade unions called for wages to rise structurally in line with inflation.

The organizations call it unwise to structurally pass on the temporarily high inflation in wages. “After a rapid recovery from the corona crisis, which is only just behind us, the Netherlands will probably end up in an economic recession again next year,” they say. Not all companies and sectors would be able to absorb new financial blows. According to them, a permanently higher employee remuneration cannot be accommodated by many employers.

The associations also warn that wage increases could lead to even higher inflation. ABN-AMRO economist Piet Rietman did not yet call the fear of such a wage-price spiral realistic in September: “You get such a spiral when people consume more and more. But purchasing power is now falling so fast that I don’t see how that can happen.”

In November, FNV demanded a salary increase of 14.3 percent for 2023, equal to October’s inflation. According to Vice President Zakaria Boufangacha employers too often choose ‘to pass the bill for the price rises on to their employees. And that while many employees can barely make ends meet.