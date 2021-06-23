The majority of employers (68%) consider regular payments of bonuses to their employees as the most effective way to motivate. About this on Wednesday, June 23, reports RBC with reference to a survey conducted by Rabota.ru and Sber NPF services.

At the same time, 42% of the surveyed company representatives are convinced that regular salary increases help motivate employees, while 31% of employers believe that the expansion of the social package plays a role in motivation, and 18% see the secret of motivation in team building trainings.

The remaining 11% of employers noted the importance of a favorable atmosphere, comfortable workplace and location of offices.

According to the survey, 64% of companies provide social packages to employees, of which 89% did not change the list of available services for employees this year, 8% of enterprises expanded it, and 3% reduced it.

Research has shown that in almost half of companies, benefits include health insurance and / or employee training. Almost a quarter of companies include food payments.

Earlier, on June 21, it became known that a point increase in wages can reach up to 20-30% for rare specialists. Natalya Shcherbakova, Sales and Marketing Director of the international staffing group ANCOR, told Izvestia about this. According to her, the increase in wages is also associated with a revision of the requirements for candidates in many areas: employers are concerned not with the expansion of the staff as such, but with a change in the set of professional skills and competencies in various positions.