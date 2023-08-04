RT: the State Duma proposed to oblige employers to shorten the working day due to the heat

Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Boris Chernyshov proposed to oblige employers to shorten the working day at the request of employees if the room is hot. The bill is submitted to the Duma for consideration on August 4, transmits R.T.

“The employer, at the request of the employee, is obliged to shorten the working day (shift): at an air temperature of +28.5 degrees – by one hour; at air temperature from +28.6 degrees to +29 degrees – for two hours; at an air temperature of +29.1 degrees and above – for four hours, ”the document says.

Thus, they want to protect employees from thermal radiation and maintain favorable working conditions at the workplace. According to the current recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor, work is reduced by an hour at a temperature of +28.5 degrees, by two hours – at +29 degrees, by four – at +30.5 degrees.

The bill, if adopted, will supplement Article 92 of the Labor Code of the Russian Federation with the basis for reducing the working day, subject to elevated air temperatures.

Earlier, it was proposed for Russian entrepreneurs to establish an obligation for entrepreneurs to index wages in accordance with the level of inflation. Now the procedure is prescribed only for budgetary organizations.