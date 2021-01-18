E.Some companies have struggled for years through poor numbers and bleak future forecasts. The corona crisis has shaken others. Especially for employees who have been on board for a long time, the question then arises: When is the right time to leave the sinking ship? And what is the best way to do that?

First of all, it is important to even notice that the ship is sinking. This is not always communicated openly from the start. That is why one should be vigilant, for example if suggestions for improvement and suggestions are no longer accepted by the superiors, as psychologist and coach Kristine Qualen explains.

“Even if there is a change in style when making decisions, it can be a sign that things are going downhill.” For example, employees are less involved in decision-making processes and less informed about them. If the employer calls a management consultancy for unpleasant decisions, this can also be seen as an indication.

The mood also often changes when things go down, as career coach Bernd Slaghuis explains. “There is a certain hectic pace, everyone is trying to save something, and the pressure is getting higher.” You can be sure when the first cost-saving measures, such as restructuring, are carried out or when annual reports even mention losses.

Of course, there is no right time to go. “Some apply at the first sign in order to have the greatest possible security,” says Slaghuis. “But some want to make their contribution to a good transaction and stay.”

You should consider carefully what is the right path for you: How much security do I need? How much time do I need for my professional reorientation? Do I want to wait and see whether the company will recover? Sometimes waiting pays off in other ways, because employees sometimes get severance pay.

Look for alternatives in and outside of the company

Psychologist Qualen advises taking stock before jumping: What are my personal and professional developments in the company? What are my core competencies? What do I want for my future job? “Such considerations release energies and ideas, and it’s no longer just about getting away.”

The entire company is not always ailing, and sometimes only parts of it are affected. Then maybe reorientation is also an option internally, as Qualen says.

That is a very safe way: “You know your way around, have a network and can get into conversation informally.” If that is not an option, you should consider: “It is much easier and more relaxed to apply from a position that has not been terminated, like throwing everything head over heels and looking for something new, ”emphasizes Qualen. “One then runs the risk of making compromises out of fears that lead to a dead end again.”

Slaghuis also advises taking action. “As an employee, you should get out of the passive mood of doom and become the boss of your own life.” He also recommends talking to the boss and finding out whether there are internal opportunities for a job change. You should also look for alternatives outside the company and get advice from outside.

If you find it difficult to take off, you should also think about why: Maybe because you’ve been with the company for a long time or because your colleagues are very important to you. It is then important to get on well with the old employer, as Slaghuis explains.

In this context, for example, it is important to some to finish their project, to have final discussions with colleagues or to give feedback to the supervisor.

Success journal can help when changing jobs

Sometimes that is not possible because the end comes quickly and suddenly. “For many who can no longer say goodbye, the old thing still puts a lot of strain on them, and it is more difficult for them to get involved in something new.” Perhaps in such cases you can meet your favorite colleagues for a small farewell party, even virtually.

Often there are also fears behind it if you don’t want to leave the sinking ship. That is quite normal: “Fears are almost inevitably connected with upheaval,” stresses Qualen. In such situations, it helps to realize which changes you have already mastered well. This is often followed by the realization: “I can rely on my abilities.”

It can also be helpful to keep a success journal. In this kind of “diary” you enter everything you have achieved: How did I feel at first? What work steps did I then take? What was the effect?

Everyone can decide for themselves at which rhythm one should keep such a success journal. It is important that you can fall back on it in moments of upheaval. “That gives courage and impetus to tackle changes that have been forced from outside.”

This article was first published in January 2021.