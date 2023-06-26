Governmental employers, especially their employees, have warned against linking the weekend that ended yesterday with the Eid al-Adha holiday, which begins tomorrow, in order to avoid a mass absence from working hours today, which is an intermediary day between the two holidays, which may affect the workflow and the interests of customers, stressing that they will take measures Administrative penalties against intentionally absent today, ranging from penalties to financial deductions.

In detail, employees of government and private agencies (citizens and residents) reported to “Emirates Today” that they had received circulars and written and verbal instructions from the human resources departments of their employers, warning all employees against deliberate absence from work on Monday, as it is an “intermediate day” that falls between the weekend Which ended yesterday, and the pause and Eid Al-Adha leave, which begins tomorrow, and extends until next Friday, in order to preserve the workflow and the interests of customers.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, and local government human resources agencies issued decisions that the holiday of Arafa Day and Eid Al-Adha be in the federal, local and private government sectors, starting from the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, corresponding to Tuesday, until the 12th of Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 AH, corresponding to Friday, June 30, based on the decision of the Council of Ministers regarding the official holiday agenda approved for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2023.

The employees confirmed that some entities have threatened violators of the instructions not to deliberately miss work today, with administrative and financial penalties and penalties, starting from drawing attention and up to deductions from bonuses, and deductions from salaries, stressing that they will abide by the instructions received from their employers regarding the working hours of the day. Although a large number of them had prior plans to include this day in the days of the Eid holidays, provided that it would be deducted from the balance of their annual leaves.

While others expressed their annoyance at this warning, which they considered not to take into account the individual cases and circumstances among the employees, especially those who have reasons related to traveling outside the country to spend the annual leave, but they confirmed their commitment as well to come to work today, given that it was not approved to deduct this day from the leave balance.

Some employees indicated that they decided to deal with this decision in a positive and balanced way, in a way that does not affect the vacation plans for them and their families, as they confirmed that they took their families either to their family homes or on recreational trips on the occasion of the Eid, provided that they temporarily return to work today, and then resume the vacation after that with their family.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation affirmed that determining the worker’s date of leave is primarily up to the discretion of the employer, while stressing the necessity for the owners of establishments and employers affiliated with the private sector to compensate their workers and employees whose work conditions require the employment of any of them during the official holiday. Another day off as an alternative to rest, in exchange for every day he works during the holiday, pointing out that employers have the right to oblige any of their employees to work during official holidays, if work conditions so require, provided that workers are compensated with similar leave on other days, provided that he is paid The worker receives his basic wage for the usual working day or hours, in addition to an increase of not less than 50% of this wage or “half of the day”.

With regard to annual leave, the Ministry stated that the employer has the right to determine the start date of this leave, and he may, when necessary, divide it into two periods at most, while the annual leave period is included in the calculation of the legally or agreed holidays, or any other periods due to illness, if this period is included. Vacation is part of it.

The Ministry stated that any worker in the private sector is entitled to an annual leave, during each year of his service, not less than two days for each month, if the worker’s service period is more than six months and less than a year, and he is also entitled to a 30-day leave. Every year, if the worker’s period of service exceeds one year, and if the worker’s service ends, he is entitled to annual leave for the fractions of the last year.

