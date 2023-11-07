The service for finding jobs and employees “Rabota.ru” conducted a study and found out how Russian employers assess the behavior of employees in 2023. More than 400 business representatives from all regions of Russia took part in the study. The results were made available to Izvestia on November 7.

The majority of employers (55%) noted that employees in 2023, compared to 2022, began to ask for bonuses and salary increases in more amounts. 45% of recruiters reported an increase in employee burnout. 39% of respondents believe that workers quit more actively in 2023 compared to last year.

A quarter of the study participants (25%) believe that their staff has become more lazy and works less. 17% of employers noted a decrease in employee engagement and loyalty to the company. 14%, on the contrary, talk about an increase in loyalty. The number of sick days increased for 13% of employers. 12% of companies said that employees began to ask for promotions more often.

More workers began to use services from the social package in 2023, 11% of HR specialists said. 9% of recruiters noted that employees took more time off. Another 9% emphasized frequent lateness.

In 8% of companies, employees were more likely to go on vacation in 2023. People thought less about promotions, according to 7% of respondents. 4% of study participants noted less frequent dismissals, a decrease in the number of sick days and higher productivity of employees.

2% of companies estimate that employees are less likely to ask for bonuses and salary increases. 2% each believe that their number of burnt-out employees has decreased and they have gone on vacation less frequently. 1% of companies took time off less often. For another 1%, employees began to use fewer services from the company’s social package.

Only in every tenth company nothing has changed.

On November 3, it became known what Russians pay attention to when choosing an employer. Thus, 89% of respondents noted that they pay attention to the benefits and other advantages offered by the employer. For 53% of them, benefits are not the main thing, and for 36%, benefits can influence the choice of work. In 2022 there were similar indicators. The share of those for whom benefits were not so important was 53%, and 36% of Russians noted their necessity when choosing an employer.