The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation affirmed that participation in the unemployment insurance system is a personal responsibility for every worker and employee in the federal and private government sectors, stressing that employers and entities do not bear any responsibility or fine as a result of a violation of employees’ delay in subscribing to the insurance. The insurance system, whose value is estimated at 400 dirhams per person.

The Ministry announced a few days ago that the date of implementing fines against non-subscribers in the unemployment insurance system will be postponed to the first of next October, instead of the first of July, with the aim of allowing all those included in the system, citizens and residents, to register and benefit from the benefits it provides. for them.

In the latest issue of its “Labour Market” magazine, the ministry indicated that the number of subscribers to the system had increased until the month of July, to more than 4.6 million subscribers, stressing that “unemployment insurance” is witnessing a remarkable turnout from employees since its launch at the beginning of this year. .

And renewed the call for those who have not registered themselves in the insurance system, to visit the subscription channels that allow registration easily and through simple steps, and those included in the unemployment insurance system can register in the system by visiting the website of the insurance pool www.ile.ae and the smart application (iloe Kiosk machines, ATMs, business service centers, exchange companies, banking applications, telecom companies bill and via text messages.

And she stated that this system aims to secure a temporary income for the insured for a period of three months when they are unemployed, amounting to 60% of their average basic wages in the last six months preceding their loss of jobs for non-disciplinary reasons, which supports the professional path and living stability for workers in the labor market. Without the employers incurring any costs.

The Ministry pointed out that the subscription fee in the system amounts to five dirhams per month (totaling 60 dirhams annually) for those whose basic salary is 16 thousand dirhams or less, and 10 dirhams per month (totaling 120 dirhams annually) for those whose basic salary exceeds 16 thousand dirhams, pointing out that the worker is entitled to Determine the appropriate payment plan for him, and subscribe to additional insurance features.

According to the Ministry, to obtain the compensation value, it is required that the worker be subscribed for at least 12 months in the insurance, and that he submits a request for compensation within 30 days of his dismissal from work, provided that this is not as a result of disciplinary reasons or resignation, and that the claim for compensation is not for Through deceit or fraud. Compensation shall also be suspended from the date the worker joins another job or leaves the country.

The insurance system, which includes workers in the private sector and employees of the federal government, whether citizens or residents, excludes the investor who owns the establishment in which he works, domestic workers, temporary contract workers, minors under 18 years of age, and the retiree who receives a retirement pension and joins a new job.

• 4.6 million participants in the unemployment insurance system until the month of July.