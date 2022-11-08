For many employers, finding suitable staff is a huge problem. However, it doesn’t look like the tight labor market will change any time soon. The latest figures show that the number of vacancies is constantly increasing, while the number of job seekers has decreased enormously. “I get two or three messages a week from companies that offer me a job.”
Ilah Rubio
Latest update:
08:01
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Employers #despondent #number #vacancies #doubled #job #seekers
Leave a Reply