Japke-d. gives a speech about the history of the open-plan office, and then explains in detail what employers can do to improve the open-plan office.

Also in this episode: your emails about the office garden! This shows that the office garden has long since spread to other places in society, such as the dentist and – oh, the horror! – the education. There, open-plan offices are called 'learning squares'. Poor children. Finally, Peter and Japke call their new hero Marc. He managed to avoid an open-plan office.

Presentation: Japke-d. Bouma and Peter Leijten Production, editing and editing: Jeanne Geerken Music: Nozem Audio Illustration: Tijmen Snelderwaard