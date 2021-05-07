The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, during the social summit in Porto this Friday. POOL / Reuters

The employers and the European unions on Friday urged the EU partners to deploy their social agenda in the face of the critical moment that Europe is experiencing. Five major European organizations reached an agreement to carry out a commitment that calls for giving a push to the European Pillar of Social Rights, the foundations of which were laid in 2017 at the Gothenburg (Sweden) summit. The document is expected to be endorsed this Saturday by the heads of state and government along with another statement on the same matter. The ultra-conservative governments of Poland and Hungary were pushing to remove all references from the text to “gender equality.”

The heads of state and government met with the social partners at the social summit in Porto, organized by the EU presidency, which is in the hands of Portugal. Brussels seeks, in particular, a support from governments and civil society to the action plan with which it wants to set a roadmap to finally develop a social agenda. Among other measures, there is the rule with which it wants to force companies to compensate victims of wage discrimination based on gender or the establishment of a minimum wage by country.

Precisely, the president of the business association BusinessEurope, Pierre Gattaz, warned that his organization “firmly” opposes these two directives. In the case of the minimum wage, Gattaz considered that it violates “national competences”, since there are countries in which this indicator is not used. The president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was in charge of responding to these objections. The German said that she always prefers “collective bargaining”, but warned that if that does not exist for a sector, there must be a “process so that the worker has a fair wage” and can “live on what he does.”

Extend measures

The general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), Luca Visentini, called on European leaders to “rebuild” the European social model after the financial crisis and the years of austerity. “We Europeans cannot wait any longer,” he urged. Unlike the employers, the unions vindicated the two controversial directives of the Commission and asked that special attention be paid to the workers of the technological platforms, who the judges of some countries have determined that they are false self-employed.

Along with these two organizations, the entities SGI Europe —of public service providers—, SME United —of SMEs– and Social Platform, which represented civil society. Unions and SMEs They demanded that the governments extend “as long as necessary” the measures to support the economy, such as the ERTE. The draft declaration negotiated by the heads of state and government argued that countries must begin to move from protection to “creating jobs” and “improving” their quality.