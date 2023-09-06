The Regional Confederation of Business Organizations (Croem), CC OO and UGT have reacted to point 25 of the PP-Vox government agreement, which includes the commitment of both parties to modify “the Institutional Participation Law to promote the method of competitive concurrence in the granting of subsidies, as opposed to the direct subsidy model”.

The first to react was the employer, to whom the approach of that point 25 generates “doubts” because in no case is it direct aid but rather compensation for participation in a hundred regional advisory bodies.

These are the same doubts that CC OO expects the future regional president to clarify, from whom it will demand “a detailed explanation”, while the UGT makes it ugly that with the wording of that point 25 the work of the unions for the benefit of the whole is questioned. of citizenship.

José María Alabrracín Patronal Croem



In Croem’s opinion, the three laws of Administrative Simplification, the Pact for Employment Stability, the Underground Economy or the Prevention of Occupational Risks and the Dual Vocational Training, among others, “amply justify the social interest” of the work carried out by the employer and that, as he explains, “in no case compensates the economic cost that he has to face to carry out these purposes.”

The employers say that “social interest” justifies compensation for collaborating with regional advisory bodies

The Croem also reminds that its representativeness is included in the Constitution, the Law on Union Freedom, the Workers’ Statute and the Law on Institutional Participation of the Region, which was approved by a large majority in 2017.

Santiago Navarro CC OO



CC OO agrees with Croem in clarifying that “the financial compensation” they receive from the regional government does not come with “finalist character” but for their participation in negotiating tables, follow-up commissions to agreements signed between the Executive and the social agents.

“The music of the agreement is very good, now we have to see how the score is executed,” says Lucas Jiménez, from Scrats

In addition, he “trusts” that point 25 of the PP-Vox agreement does not respond “to a political marketing exercise that seeks to tarnish the image of the work carried out by social agents” because the disappearance of social dialogue “would mean a setback.”

Antonio Jimenez UGT



UGT starts by clarifying that point 25 of the programmatic agreement between PP and Vox talks about subsidies that are nothing more than “compensation for work carried out in the field of social dialogue and collective bargaining”, which do not cover the total cost so the union has to contribute its own resources. And for this reason they regret that “the work of the union organizations can be questioned” and they trust that the agreement “does not anticipate setbacks in the improvements achieved in social dialogue” for companies and workers.

Fernando Gomez Proexport



Fernando Gómez, general director of Porexport, has stressed that the PP-Vox agreement is written “in very generic language”, but “they appreciate” that the agricultural sector, the defense of water, farmers and companies have been taken into account agrifood. However, he believes that something more could have been specified when expressing the predisposition of the new coalition to protect the sector not only “against external regulatory developments but also against national or regional ones that compromise the viability and competitiveness of the sector”. In any case, he trusts that this will be taken into account and that a constant dialogue will be maintained with them.

Lucas Jiménez Central Union of Irrigators



Lucas Jiménez, president of the Central Union of Irrigators (Scrats), thinks “that the music of the agreement (PP-Vox) is very good” when it comes to the issues of agriculture and water. “Now we have to see how the score is executed,” he clarifies. The entity that he represents liked that the agreement begins by talking about a national hydrological plan that contemplates infrastructures that face the threat of climate change. “It is vital,” he adds, convinced that the challenge for the future in the medium term will be the rational management and administration of water. “And in this our Region and the Spanish Levante have a lot to teach.”

Jiménez also liked the support for the agri-food sector, “recognizing that we are the pantry of Europe.” “This agri-food and livestock sector is one of the most competitive in the world as long as our competitors respect the rules of the game that are so harshly imposed on us here,” insists Jiménez, satisfied with an agreement that he hopes “to see become a reality during the legislature.”

María José Campillo Medical Union



The president of the Medical Union, María José Campillo, considers that points 16, 17 and 18 of the PP-Vox agreement, which include commitments to the health sector such as the reduction of waiting lists, the safety of professionals, the Improving Mental Health, the incentives to cover positions that are difficult to fill, the increase in the number of medical personnel or resident positions are “quite general” issues, which contemplate “the usual demands”. Now, it remains to be seen “how these commitments will materialize”. “There are many things to be done,” she insists.

That is why from the Medical Union they do not speak of satisfaction, but they recognize that “in principle they are not bad” the points that have been contemplated (in the agreement). “Satisfaction will come if they materialize later,” he said.

Clemente Hernandez ANPE



For the ANPE education union, it was unnecessary to mention in the PP-Vox pact issues such as the free choice of schools, which is already a reality in the Region, where a very high percentage of families get their children to go to the school chosen as the first option. They also have plenty of allusion to ideological neutrality in educational centers since they consider that it is an issue that does not represent a problem at present. “There was no need to even refer to it because there has never been a debate or confrontation about it.”

However, ANPE misses that no mention is made of investments in infrastructure that public schools need today or that more counselors are assigned to the centers or that when talking about reducing bureaucracy there is also talk of hiring more staff administration in Education to remove this burden from teachers.

Pedro Garcia ANSE



The Association of Naturalists of the Southeast (ANSE) yesterday expressed its concern that Vox is going to manage the Ministry of Development, and also in full processing of the Mar Menor Territorial Planning Plan. This regulation, which must pass an environmental evaluation, will regulate activities such as urban planning, agriculture and livestock.

“It is very worrying that Vox is going to be responsible for territorial planning in the government that must apply the Ley del Mar Menor, after having shown itself opposed to the urban moratorium” promoted by the PP, with which it now agrees, said the director from ANSE, Pedro Garcia.

Pedro Luengo Ecologists in Action



As for Ecologistas en Acción, its spokesman, Pedro Luengo, pointed out that “Vox’s entry into the Government was something evident, after the results of the regional elections”, and described it as “bad news, because among other things it leaves in Vox hands the territorial planning in the Mar Menor and “the disastrous attitude of the PP in the management of the environment worsens.” Ecologists will monitor that the Mar Menor Law is complied with, that the Land Management Plan for the Vertiente Basin is not used to increase urban, agricultural and livestock pressure and that the European Union requirement to improve the Integral Management Plan is met of the Nature Network related to the lagoon.