The general secretary of the UGT, Pepe Álvarez, during his speech at the 43rd Confederal Congress of the UGT, which is held this Tuesday in Valencia. Manuel Bruque / EFE

The unions UGT and CC OO and the CEOE employers have made a common front so that the new extension of the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) until next September 30, remains as before and does not reduce the exemptions to Social Security to the workers who are still under a file, as stated by the ministry chaired by José Luis Escrivá.

“What works should not be changed,” said the third vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, resoundingly yesterday, after participating in the opening in Valencia of the 43rd UGT confederal congress, where its current secretary general, Pepe Álvarez, will be re-elected. Álvarez wants the current decree to be extended.

“It depends on the Government, but we have already said that we want the extension because we cannot subject society to a negotiation process that I consider unnecessary because we are in the final stretch. It would not contribute anything positive, neither for the companies nor for the workers ”, defended the UGT leader. His counterpart from CC OO, Unai Sordo, invited to the congress, valued the unity of action of both union organizations in aspects such as the ERTE, which has made it possible to “safeguard millions of jobs” despite the pandemic.

More information

The president of the CEOE employer, Antonio Garamendi, added, shortly before the opening session, that the extension of the ERTE has to be done as in the extensions of football matches, “with the same rules and the same ball” while not advance in vaccination. The employer’s representative insisted that economic recovery depends on the rate of vaccination.

The Vice President and Minister of Labor took advantage of her participation in the first day of the UGT conclave to call for “a unionism more alive than ever”, while recognizing the democratic value of these organizations in improving the living conditions of workers.

Outside the congress, Díaz assured that his department has been addressing the reform of the labor market in Spain for two months, but the task must be discreet and confidential. “We are negotiating a great labor reform that will be an authentic revolution and that will tackle the endemic evils of the labor market for 42 years; and we will repeal the labor reform of the PP. We are going to modernize the legislation from top to bottom ”, added the minister.

Álvarez (UGT): the veto power of the CEOE

The secretary general of the UGT, Pepe Álvarez, warned yesterday that the negotiation to repeal the labor reform “cannot be conditioned on the CEOE’s agreement.” During his speech in the trade union Congress he added: “Without a doubt, the problem in reaching an agreement is that the imbalance of forces prevents an agreement, because the bosses have everything and all are excuses,” he said. At the same time he added: “he will not sign anything if he knows he has the right of veto,” he reflected.

Álvarez, who will be re-elected tomorrow as general secretary of the union for his second term, took advantage of his intervention to make the Bank of Spain ugly, which has entered the debate to talk about layoffs and the Austrian backpack. For the union leader “the Bank of Spain should not be (in this debate) because it does not correspond”. And he added: “One of his competences is not to get into a china shop like an elephant when a social dialogue table is open to try to condition it.”

For her part, the third vice president, Yolanda Díaz, stated that of the 10 major structural reforms that the Government of Spain has sent to the European Commission, three of them are already advanced and are pioneering: the regulation of the working conditions of workers platforms or riders law, the application of equal pay plans and remote work. “We are going to address precariousness and temporality and the ordinary contract in Spain will be the stable one. Obviously there will be internal compensation and flexibility mechanisms, not external, as the PP did, which resulted in massive layoffs ”. According to the minister, internal flexibility formulas are being studied, such as the current ERTE, in order to respond to future crises in specific productive sectors. “Therefore, we are already moving forward,” he said.