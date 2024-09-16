HH.ru: Employees may start to be searched for based on skills, not level of education
Russian employers may change their approach to finding employees: the main criterion instead of experience and education will be the presence of specific skills in applicants. This was reported by the publication “Kommersant” with a link to the hh.ru service.
This method, as its experts have found out, can seriously increase the number of suitable candidates. For example, the chance of finding a suitable IT specialist increases by 4.4 times, a marketer by 3.6 times, and a designer by 2.7 times. In addition, if we are talking about segments that do not have strict requirements for specialized education, then the number of candidates increases by 1.7 times.
It is specified that currently eight percent of employers are looking for employees using a skill-oriented approach. In addition, the number of such companies increases by ten percent every year.
Earlier in Russia, the leaders in terms of salary growth that employers promise to pay were the vacancies of a driver, promoter, and technical support specialist. The first are promised to be paid on average more than 125 thousand rubles, and the second – more than 58 thousand. Those who manage analytics departments are now paid 46 percent more than in the first half of 2023.
