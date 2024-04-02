Employer turns workplace into Nürburgring paradise

The Nürburgring on the other side of the world with a special workplace!

How sleek does your working environment look? In any case, I don't think it's as cool as this workplace! What you are looking at is a brand new Toyota development center with a nod to the Nürburgring. It might be the last brand you thought of when you saw this area. The brand known for the Prius and Yaris takes racing very seriously.

Toyota Shimoyama

Of course, they already did that with the GR Yaris and the GR department in general. This development center is the next step. This building has been operational since April 2018 and is where future Toyota and Lexus models are conceived and tested. Part of the test facility in Shimoyama is a replica of some of the Nürburgring's corners. Not only that, the interior takes the circuit's pit lane as inspiration.

An interior designer has been busy bringing the ambiance of the Nürburgring to the development center. Secretly, Toyota is just a very tough employer.

The exterior of the building resembles Toyota and Lexus models. As you would expect from a Japanese company, everything is sleek and spotless. That culture is ingrained down to the last brick. The Shimoyama facility is now completely finished and Toyota is showing the building to the world through these picas. Admittedly, it all looks great.

Cars are only thought out and designed by bright minds on computers. With the accompanying test track, new vehicles can be extensively tested in the real world. This makes it a very complete development center in Shimoyama. With tracks like Fuji and Suzuka, Toyota was able to draw enough inspiration from their own country for the design of the building, but apparently they are so fascinated by the Nürburgring that this is what it ended up being.

