Mr. Dulger, we are in a recession. Some warn against deindustrialization, others against harmful pessimism. Who is right?

Heike Göbel Editor in charge of economic policy, responsible for “The Order of the Economy”.

I don’t see any harmful pessimism. I see how Germany as a business location is suffering, regressing and falling behind internationally. All European economies except ours will grow this year. That should give us something to think about. Our location still has a strong foundation – but this is slowly crumbling because the government framework is not right. Therefore my clear message: We must act now!

Germany should become faster, simpler and more digital again. The traffic light wanted to address this. To what extent does she do this?

Unfortunately, we are experiencing the opposite: an over-regulated labor market, an over-regulated economic system, a misguided and heavily over-regulated energy policy. This creates an environment in which it becomes very difficult to develop freely as an entrepreneur but also as an employee. But parts of the traffic lights don’t listen to us. We are experiencing an economic and political standstill at the turn of the century – the train has already stopped at the beginning of the route.

Has the economy lost credibility because it exaggerated its warnings last year about the dramatic consequences of the gas crisis?

These concerns were not exaggerated. As a result of Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, the gas tap was turned off – and it wasn’t clear for a relatively long time whether we could somehow get this under control. A year and a half later, it has become clear that this has been successful. But too much too high prices. I say: You have to take companies’ warnings more seriously than ever at this time. We can’t say, “Well, it wasn’t as bad as we feared, everything is fine again.” No, nothing is wrong! We no longer have a competitive location.

What are you up to?

Energy costs are too high in our country, also because of taxes and duties. We also have some of the highest taxes and some of the highest additional wage costs. And poor infrastructure, especially in terms of traffic, makes it dilapidated. And the digitalization of our administrative apparatus is not yet taking place properly. Look at how far Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and the Baltics have digitized their administrative processes. This all plays into the terms and conditions of a location.







There were complaints about regulation and bureaucracy even when energy was cheaper and the economy was doing well. Why is this problem so big now?

The bureaucracy has also been tightened again, even significantly! Take a look at the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act, or the directive for social reports that large companies now have to produce annually according to EU regulations. The guidelines for the social report alone are almost as thick as the Frankfurt telephone book. This is bureaucratic madness what is being poured out on us, especially from Brussels!

What does it cost?

In any case, it reduces our human resources and slows down our processes. We want to develop new products and be there for our customers, not for the EU or its supervisory authorities.

The regulations also apply to companies in Italy and France. The economy is still growing there. . .