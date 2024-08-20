Ciudad Juarez.- Workers of the Federal Judicial Branch will carry out a symbolic closing of the doors of the headquarters building on this border at 11:59 p.m.

This event marks the beginning of an indefinite work stoppage in protest against the discussion of judicial reform in the Chamber of Deputies.

In Juárez there are around 550 PJF employers, of which 320 are unionized personnel.

According to information provided from within the organization, PJF employees will work with a guard system and only “urgent” situations will be dealt with, in accordance with circular 16/2024 sent by the Federal Judicial Council.

Today at noon they held a protest in front of the headquarters building located on Tecnológico Avenue, in which they indicated that they would join the national strike.