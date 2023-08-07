In these summer days, small English towns scattered throughout almost the entire Spanish territory fill their classrooms with managers. Located in privileged enclaves, many of them in the middle of nature, they protect executives in their facilities. An individually assigned native monitor will be your guide during the six or eight day dive, with an average practice time of 70 or 80 hours. “Managers of small and medium-sized companies over the age of 40 tend to have a medium-low level of English, which makes them unable to generate business relationships or expand the business internationally,” says Alejandro Valencia, director of teaching at the British Council.

In these environments of maximum coexistence there is a rule: bring an intermediate level from home to really take advantage of the experience, and a prohibition: speak Spanish. Most of these proposals include, as in VaughanTown: transportation, accommodation and full board, as well as activities and materials, for a price of 1,899 euros. Previously, Vaughan Systems performs a 20-minute level oral test. If it is not passed, the student receives grammar classes before the stay in Ávila, Zaragoza, Ciudad Real, Madrid, Tarragona or Córdoba. No academy recommends attending with a low level (A2) because it is a waste of time and money.

The immersion includes practices of business activities that a manager faces every day. “In addition to interviews, presentations or teamwork, simulations of meetings (meetings), videoconferences (conference calls)Phone conversations (role play) or individual sessions with English-speaking teachers (one by one)”, informs Javier Llamazares, director of Estación Inglesa. Located in Murcia, the price of immersion in this school that is carried out in Jaén and Cáceres amounts to 1,545 euros. Llamazares believes that the average manager comes with “good grammar and vocabulary suitable for his sector”, but the brake comes hand in hand with “the excessive shame that Spaniards spend when feeling constantly judged, something to which other nationalities do not give any importance ”.

For its part, the British Council offers in July and August conventional intensive courses at its headquarters in Madrid and Barcelona from a week for 350 euros to a month for 700. “It is no longer enough to read emails and reports. You have to speak and understand English to keep your job or open up to new opportunities”, warns Alejandro Valencia. And he appeals to “continued discipline and commitment” to reach such a level. “Neither an immersion nor a course are going to work the miracle. It takes years of practice and qualified teachers to negotiate in another language”, and he talks about the “facilitative use of technology and its tools” after the pandemic. As a recruiter in the language interview for management positions, Valencia acknowledges that managing English “today is decisive in 100% of cases.”

The director of the British Council believes that there is a fundamental problem related to trust and feeling comfortable in another language. This is confirmed by the Business English 2023 report, carried out by the start up Twenix, according to which six out of ten managers of SMEs have been studying English for more than 10 years without mastering it and do not feel comfortable speaking it. As a consequence of this language barrier, the growth and advancement of companies is slowed down. Things get worse when you move up the business ladder, where four out of ten managers have spent more than 20 years trying to achieve a good level of English, without reaching it, details the report. Figures that are part of the degree of knowledge that exists in Spain of this language.

Low level

According to the INE, 39% of men and 32% of women aged 25 to 64 have a level that corresponds to the first stage of secondary education and below. “In Spain, schools have not paid English the attention it deserves. In the companies in this country, the vast majority of them are mini-companies where the directors and sometimes the owner is a self-made person, they do not always need to export, so they are not aware of the importance of English”, appreciates Elena Salgado, former vice president of the Government of Spain and president of the Spanish Association of Consulting Companies, AEC.

A panorama that begins to change in these companies before the increase in exports. With year-on-year growth of 9.2%, it has reached its all-time high in the first four months of this year. “SMEs are launching more and more to expand their business abroad and their managers need to manage in this language,” says Alfonso Caracuel, director of the consultancy Michael Page. And he adds: “90% of our clients demand a high level of English from the candidates we present to them, however, 30% of those who apply for a managerial position do not have the desired level.” Although he acknowledges that there are candidates who still put level C1 on their CV and “cannot defend it”, he insists that it is a disused practice since “if one lies in the language, it will raise doubts about the authenticity of the rest of the CV ”, he concludes.

"There is no worse handicap for a business that its managers cannot communicate and close agreements because they do not know the language", says Juan Pablo Lázaro, president of Sending, a logistics company that employs 2,000 people and invoices 72 million euros. Present in Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, France and soon in Poland, he believes that facilitating training in English is a right of the worker and an obligation of the employer.

“A worker who is killing himself for your business cannot be limited like this.” And to avoid this “we sent the commercial team, who is going to work on the expansion abroad, to a week of linguistic immersion in the English town of Vaughan”. Juan Pablo Lázaro goes further and proposes that companies speak English internally, as well as in work meetings. “You shouldn’t waste an opportunity to practice it”, and he illustrates: “My mother, at 90, continues to receive English classes”.

