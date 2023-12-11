Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

A €750,000 ring was discovered in a vacuum cleaner bag at the Ritz luxury hotel in Paris. The discovery of the diamond ring is a mysterious story.

Paris – There are a lot of things in vacuum cleaner bags. Whatever gets in the way of such a vacuum cleaner disappears in a flash. The strong airflow is ultimately designed for this. A 6.51-carat diamond ring has now appeared in a vacuum cleaner bag at the Ritz Hotel in Paris, France. An extremely exciting case. The valuable piece of jewelry was missing for two days – in the luxury hotel of all places.

Paris: 750,000 diamond ring disappears from hotel room and reappears in vacuum cleaner bag

Dirt and dust don't really fit the world-famous Ritz in Paris. But apparently Staub also belongs to the posh address on Place de Vendôme in the French capital. In any case, the secret surrounding the ring stirred up a lot of dust Le Parisiene and the French channel BTMV to report. After the bed bug panic in Paris, a completely different topic.

Room service in what is probably the most famous hotel in the world under suspicion

A hotel guest placed the ring on a table in his room after breakfast on Friday (December 8th). After a stroll through the city, the expensive piece of jewelry disappeared. The owner suspected the room service in the luxury hotel and reported the diamond ring to the local police station as stolen.

Theft in luxury hotels is an extremely sensitive issue. Wealthy guests like to leave their belongings, which are often worth a fortune, lying around openly in their suites. Complete trust from employees is required here. The demands are high. The reputation is quickly ruined if something disappears from the hotel guests.

One of the top addresses in Paris and the world: The luxury hotel Ritz on Place Vendôme has hit the headlines because of a missing diamond ring. © Imago

Mysterious disappearance solved: diamond ring found in vacuum cleaner bag at luxury hotel

How Le Parisien According to the report, the police investigated in all directions, as did the hotel's own security team. The Paris public prosecutor's office was called in. Questions such as whether the diamond ring had actually disappeared from the room had to be clarified.

Then after two days, the mysterious disappearance of the diamond ring was solved: “Thanks to the careful search work of the security forces, the ring was found this morning,” the Ritz said loudly Le Parisien in a statement on Sunday (December 10). The valuable piece of jewelry was found in a vacuum cleaner bag. At the same time, the Hotel Ritz rejects any suspicion of attempted theft, it goes on to say.

