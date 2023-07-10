Home page politics

From: Markus Grabitz

The assembled EU Parliament: Many employees complain about sexual, psychological and physical harassment © Dwi Anoraganingrum/imago

On Monday, the European Parliament will discuss measures against sexual, psychological and physical harassment. The reason: an explosive survey in-house.

Brussels/Berlin – Around half of the employees in the European Parliament (EP) who took part in a survey have already worked there sexual, psychological or physical harassment or violence experience. This emerges from the survey by the MeTooEP initiative, which was published on Monday and is available to Table.Media.

Around 16 percent have already experienced sexual harassment or violence in the environment of the EP. According to the survey, 48 percent of those who responded had experienced psychological violence or harassment, and seven percent had experienced physical violence or harassment. Men and women reported about equal proportions of psychological harassment or violence.

EU Parliament: 164 cases remained without consequences

The initiators had written to all of the approximately 10,000 employees in Parliament by e-mail and asked for information. From June 27 to July 5, 1001 employees responded, 655 of the respondents identified themselves as women and 312 as men.

Regardless of their own experience, 412 of those surveyed reported witnessing sexual, psychological, or physical harassment in the work environment. According to the survey, 423 people who have been victims of harassment, raised the incident within the EP. In 164 cases, this had no consequences. 39 of the respondents said they had been advised to leave the EP.

MeTooEP presented the preliminary results of the survey on Monday, with final results to be presented in September. The initiators want to underline the need for reforms. In the evening, the EP Presidium will discuss stricter measures against harassment and harassment for the first time.

The anti-harassment proposals made by the Quaestors on behalf of Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola have worked out provide:

Offer mediation in case of harassment to be open to all employees

Mandatory participation for MEPs in awareness-raising training

Tougher sanctions

Reform of the working methods in the two existing anti-harassment bodies in order to improve the protection of those affected

However, eight out of 14 Vice-Presidents do not go far enough with the measures proposed by the Quaestors. They call for further steps in a letter seen by Table.Media.

Whistleblower policy does not apply in EU institutions

Discuss this on Sunday EP Presidium also on better protection for whistleblowers. The General Secretariat has drawn up initial proposals for this. Procedures are to be introduced as to how misconduct can be reported confidentially in the future and through which channels evidence can be supplied and how the reported cases can be followed up. There is a demand that anonymous reports of misconduct should also be pursued.

The EU passed a Whistleblower Directive for private and public companies in 2019, which the member states had to implement into national law by December 2021. However, the directive expressly does not apply to the EU institutions. 21 member states had not yet transposed the directive into national law when it came into force.

Both the measures for better protection against harassment and harassment in the European Parliament and better whistleblower protection are part of Roberta Metsola’s 14-point plan, which the President of the Parliament wants to implement as a consequence of the Eva Kaili bribery scandal. After the summer break, the reforms are to be decided by the EP Presidency and Parliament. In September, the transparency working group of the constitutional committee, headed by Rainer Wieland (CDU), also wants to present its proposals.