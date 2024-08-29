A peaceful demonstration is expected tomorrow

A peaceful protest is expected tomorrow in Monza by around a hundred Alpine employees working at the Viry-Chatillon plant, which produces the power units used in F1. A protest that, as specified in the press release, will not prevent normal activity on the track.“Each group will display a banner with a clear and non-aggressive message, advocating the maintenance of a French engine in F1, and all will wear a white t-shirt with the Alpine logo, the message #ViryOnTrack and a black armband. No action will be taken to impede the progress of track operations.“.

The bone of contention is Alpine’s decision to turn to Mercedes starting in 2026 regarding the supply of power unitsAlpine has released a statement in response to employee concerns about tomorrow, in which the company stresses that a final decision has not yet been made.

“We are aware of some activities planned for this weekend by the Viry staff – it is read in the note – from their statement we understand that these will be peaceful protests that will have no impact on the team’s activities. The transformation project is still under evaluation and no decision has been made yet by Alpine management. The dialogue, which has been ongoing since the project was presented to Viry employee representatives in July, is important for Alpine’s management and will be continued in the coming weeks.”