Investigators detained two employees of the Yaroslavl colony after a new video about the torture of prisoners. About it reports press service of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

Two current employees of IK-1 are suspected of exceeding their authority. The investigation intends to petition for the selection of a preventive measure against them in the form of detention.

On February 23, it was reported that the TFR opened a criminal case after the publication of a new video about torture in the Yaroslavl colony. In the first recording, which was made on August 25, 2016, the officers put a prisoner stripped to the waist on the table and beat him with truncheons. It was noted that everything happened after the search in the colony. The beaten prisoner began to resent the fact that the officers threw out the food of the convicts and threw his Koran on the floor. After leaving the colony, the man spent two weeks in the hospital, Novaya Gazeta writes.

According to the newspaper, another prisoner – who appears in the second video – died in the hospital after being beaten. On April 12, 2017, the colony officers demanded that he go through a body search: having undressed, sit down and spread his buttocks. The man refused, after which he was beaten in the presence of at least 13 employees of the correctional institution.