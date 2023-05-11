Employees of the National Mining Agency (ANM) decided on Wednesday, the 10th, to end the state of strike and start the effective stoppage of the category from the next 29th. third term of the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The vote for the strike indicator was significant, according to data from the National Union of National Regulatory Agencies Servers (Sinagências), with 82.80% of the votes for the strike, 15.05% against and 2.15% abstention . The date, however, can still be changed.

On Wednesday of next week, the 17th, there will be the National Day of Protest, also defined yesterday by 96.47% of the participants. The idea is to prepare mobilizations in all states and in the Federal District.

In Brasilia, a mobilization is planned in front of the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services.

Sinagências alleges that there is not enough staff to carry out ANM’s activities and that the agency’s salaries are lower than those of the others.

The union also informed that it sent a letter to the Presidency of the Republic, to the Civil House and to the ministries involved, but that it was not received.