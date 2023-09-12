Deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Evtukhov: department employees will switch to Russian cars

Deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov said that department employees will switch from foreign cars to Russian cars. Words from the head of the department leads “Prime”.

A special division will be involved in the purchase of domestic cars, and car suppliers will be selected on a competitive basis. “There is an order from the head of state, it will be carried out unquestioningly,” Yevtukhov concluded.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that officials and civil servants should drive domestic cars. The transition from foreign cars to “faster” cars will contribute to the development of the local automobile industry and accelerate the pace of localization of production.

The head of the country called on India to focus on this issue, where local authorities are actively promoting this topic among employees of various departments. In Russia, the entire necessary chain has been built to realize such a goal. Government procurement should begin in the foreseeable future.

At the beginning of June, the Russian AvtoVAZ plant presented a new model Lada Aura. The company then expressed hope that this machine would be in demand in budgetary organizations and institutions, as well as among officials at the regional level. In this case, the cost of the car will be 25 thousand dollars (about two million rubles).