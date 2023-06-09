Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia rescued more than 1.5 thousand residents of the flooded territories of the Kherson region, including 154 children. This was announced on Friday, June 9, by the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

In total, rescuers evacuated more than 5 thousand people. Among them are 178 children and 66 people with limited mobility.

In addition, the Ministry of Emergency Situations is increasing the size of the group to eliminate the consequences of the flood caused by the destruction of the dam at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

“A group of more than 190 people, 66 units of highly passable equipment is concentrated on the spot. The airmobile groups of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the Rostov Region and the city of Sevastopol, the Donskoy and Tula Rescue Centers were put on alert. message.

Also, the task force with the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Anatoly Suprunovsky visited a number of affected areas of the Kherson region to coordinate the provision of assistance to the population.

The day before, Izvestia correspondent Emil Timashev showed footage of the rescue and evacuation of residents of the city of Golaya Pristan, Kherson region.

On the same day, the acting governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, announced that the death toll from the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station had increased to seven. He also noted that 62 people from the affected territories were taken to medical institutions outside the 15-kilometer zone.

At the same time, Saldo said that 48 temporary accommodation centers for 2.7 thousand places were taking residents of flooded areas. According to him, the most difficult hours have already been experienced.

On June 7, it became known that the peak of the flood in the Kherson region had shifted from the village of Aleshki to Gola Pristan. According to local authorities, the situation in these areas is difficult. In addition, rescuers are forced to evacuate people under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the right bank of the Dnieper.

The breakthrough of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station occurred on the night of June 6. This resulted in an uncontrolled release of water. As a result, dozens of settlements, including Kherson and New Kakhovka, were almost completely flooded. The station is almost submerged.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said on June 7 that the Kiev regime had committed a real ecocide in the Kherson region by destroying the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is the sixth and lowest on the Dnieper. It closes the Dnieper cascade and is part of the unified energy system of Ukraine. The station provided unloading of energy peaks in the system. The waters of the Kakhovka reservoir fed the arid regions of the Kherson region and the Crimean peninsula.