Currently, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are organizing a headquarters on the spot from the fall of a drone near Moscow City. This was announced on August 1 by the correspondent of Izvestia Semyon Eremin.

As the correspondent noted, in the place where the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hit, there is neither fire, nor smoke, nor any other traces of a fire.

An eyewitness said that an explosion from a drone crash near Moscow City was heard within a radius of 1 km. At the time of the incident, he was walking near the scene and heard a pop, after which he decided to return to the office in one of the towers, by that time a lot of people had already gone out into the street, but there was no panic.

“Yes, very loud. The explosion lasted ten seconds, ”said Mikhail Demidov, an eyewitness to the incident in Moscow City.

Earlier in the day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that several UAVs were shot down by air defense means (air defense) while trying to fly over. The facade at the level of the 21st floor of Moscow City was damaged.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation also indicated that Ukrainian UAVs tried to attack objects in Moscow. Two were destroyed near Moscow, another one was suppressed. It is specified that the drone, whose work was suppressed by means of electronic warfare (EW), fell on the territory of the Moscow City business center.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 150 sq. m of glazing after the attack of drones.

Izvestia correspondent Semyon Eremin showed the place where the drone hit one of the towers. Emergency services are on the scene and there is no fire.

The day before, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that all measures were being taken to ensure protection. This applies not only to Moscow, but also to other regions.

On July 30, Sobyanin announced an attack by Ukrainian drones on the towers of the Moscow City business center on the night of July 30. He clarified that there were no casualties or serious damage. The Ministry of Defense confirmed the suppression of enemy drones in Moscow.

Izvestia published a video from the scene of an emergency in one of the towers of the Moscow City business center. The footage shows that windows were broken in the building.