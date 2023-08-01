The Colombian military involved in training militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) complained of beatings and humiliation by the staff of the Main Intelligence Directorate. This became known after the publication of the corresponding video on the social network TikTok.

The published footage shows people in camouflage uniforms speaking Spanish in raised tones. As follows from the comments under the video, foreigners turn to the staff of the GUR.

“Here you see how the GUR and the Ukrainian authorities treat those who help them. They came in wearing balaclavas and beat up our guys,” said the author of the video.

The second video shows how the conflict broke out after the refusal of a Colombian to train three Ukrainian fighters. On the footage, the man loudly declares that the Ukrainians treat them “like animals.” He also stated that 25 of his compatriots had already died from their group in Ukraine. At the same time, mercenaries from his country still face humiliation.

At the end of the video, the mercenary spat in the direction of the Ukrainians and shouted that they were fleeing from them precisely because of the constant humiliation.

Earlier, on July 19, the ABC News channel, an Australian mercenary participating in hostilities on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, complained about the arbitrariness on the part of Ukrainian commanders. The Australian added that some foreign fighters are not paid at all for their service. When asked if he was afraid for his safety by spreading such information, the man replied: “Absolutely, 100%.”

Back on June 7, a native of Taiwan, who took part in the battles on the side of Kyiv, told how Russian troops defeated his platoon twice. The Taiwanese military noted that he himself miraculously survived during the fighting. According to him, not only the battles, but also the conditions of service in general, turned out to be extremely difficult, both physically and psychologically.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

