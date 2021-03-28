A number of employees of the Gamaleya Center, which developed the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, were revaccinated. This was announced on Sunday, March 28, by the deputy director of the center for scientific work Denis Logunov on the First Channel. He is quoted by RIA News…

All employees have good immune responses, he said.

“Some of the employees have been vaccinated for a long time, and a number of them, the elderly, have been re-vaccinated, very good answers,” said Logunov.

Earlier, the director of the Gamaleya Center, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, said that revaccination with the drug is not only possible, but may even be more effective than primary vaccination. According to him, scientists have proven the possibility of revaccination with adenoviral vectors without loss of immunogenicity to the target antigen.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has become the most recognizable drug against coronavirus. The second place was taken by Pfizer / BioNTech.