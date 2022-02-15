San Ignacio, Sinaloa.- The municipal administration of San Ignacio, Sinaloa, chaired by Mayor Octavio Bastidas Manjarrez, granted a wage increase for unionized and casual workersof thirteen percent, a percentage well above the four percent requested by the workers’ union.
Jeovan Rosas Corrales, secretary of the City Council, pointed out that this is a historical salary increase, and that with it justice is being done to the workers of Aseo y Limpia as well as Parks and Gardens, who are the ones who receive the least salary.
Likewise, Bastidas Manjarrez instructed a four percent increase to trusted personnel.
I joined El Debate de Mazatlán on February 21, 2008, as a correspondent for the mountain municipality of San Ignacio, Sinaloa. My job is to cover all kinds of events, but what I am most passionate about is writing special reports, specifically on the communities of the mountain area, towns abandoned by violence and lack of opportunities. I especially enjoy the chronicle genre, conducting interviews and portraits of characters. The roots of San Ignacio are from a Jesuit mission town full of culture, gastronomy and history. We have mountains and coast, mining, fishing, aquaculture, agriculture and livestock, as well as renowned band musicians. I try to reflect all of this in my journalistic work. From time to time I also cover news in the municipality of Elota, a neighbor of San Ignacio. Something that has given me great satisfaction is helping people to obtain benefits through my journalistic work.
