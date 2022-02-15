San Ignacio, Sinaloa.- The municipal administration of San Ignacio, Sinaloa, chaired by Mayor Octavio Bastidas Manjarrez, granted a wage increase for unionized and casual workersof thirteen percent, a percentage well above the four percent requested by the workers’ union.

Jeovan Rosas Corrales, secretary of the City Council, pointed out that this is a historical salary increase, and that with it justice is being done to the workers of Aseo y Limpia as well as Parks and Gardens, who are the ones who receive the least salary.

Read more: Municipality of Mazatlan goes for NAFTA debt causers

Likewise, Bastidas Manjarrez instructed a four percent increase to trusted personnel.