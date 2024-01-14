Employees of the burned Wildberries warehouse in St. Petersburg were able to pick up personal items that survived. Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Budkov visited the site on January 14.

As marketplace workers told him, most people took their belongings immediately after the fire alarm. Those who did not have time to do this arrived on a specially organized bus route or in their own cars. At the same time, the bus is parked all day and also works as a heating point.

“In the surviving part of the warehouse, the issuance of personal belongings to employees has been organized. People periodically approach the checkpoint and let six people into the warehouse. Then they check the information about the employees and give them those personal belongings that they did not have time to take out during the fire,” the correspondent reports after talking with the employees.

According to Budkov, access to the warehouse is open, but a small traffic jam of trucks has formed on this road section, and fire equipment is on duty. A few meters from the highway, you can see how there is still smoke in the part of the warehouse that was most damaged by the fire.

“The smoke rises and spreads for several kilometers, although there are no flames,” the correspondent noted.

Earlier in the day, Izvestia showed footage of the aftermath of a fire in a warehouse. You can see that the entire building has burned down.

A fire in a warehouse in the Pushkinsky district of the city occurred on the morning of January 13, it was assigned the maximum level of complexity. The fire, which started in the department of household chemicals and personal hygiene, was localized to an area of ​​70 thousand square meters. m. There were no deaths, a 22-year-old girl was injured, she was taken to the hospital with acute inhalation poisoning from combustion products.

At the same time, the marketplace’s press service reported that buyers would be refunded for lost orders, and sellers would receive compensation for damaged or lost goods. The company also noted that the damage from the fire is still being determined. It was later reported that employees of the burned warehouse received a message from the company with information about the opening of a new warehouse in a week.

Later, on January 14, Izvestia correspondent Maxim Bazhanov said that it had not yet been possible to completely extinguish the fire. The journalist added that there are three versions of its occurrence: careless handling of fire, faulty electrical wiring and arson. The exact reason is being investigated.

In connection with the fire, a criminal case was opened for abuse of power (Part 1 of Article 201 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).