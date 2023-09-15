Employees of the three largest American automakers on strike since Friday for higher wages and better employment conditions. About 13,000 of the nearly 150,000 members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, which is leading the strike, are participating in the work stoppage, according to international news agencies.

Employees at three production sites of the three largest American car manufacturers – Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis, Chrysler’s parent company – walked off work at midnight after the companies failed to meet union demands. According to UAW leader Shawn Fain, the strike is unique: for the first time in the union’s 88-year history, employees of the ‘Big Three’ would strike at the same time.

The last known wage increase offer from Ford and GM is 20 percent, that of Stellantis is 17.5 percent. But to counter the effects of inflation and a decline in purchasing power, the UAW is demanding a 36 percent wage increase from all three. Manufacturers counter that they cannot bear the higher labor costs if they want to remain competitive against electric car makers such as Tesla.

The production sites where the strikes are taking place produce a number of popular models, such as the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. Union leader Fain warned manufacturers of larger-scale strikes if they do not meet UAW demands.