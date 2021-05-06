The employees of “Avaya International” in the Middle East and Africa, which specializes in simplifying communication and cooperation solutions between work teams in the business sectors, donated more than 100,000 meals, in support of the “100 Million Meals” campaign, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives , To provide food support from the UAE to 30 countries on four continents.

The “Avaya Global” headquarters in Dubai organized the charitable event, through the “Avaya Spices” video communication platform, which is dedicated to the cooperation of work teams. 100 of the company’s employees in the UAE participated in person, in addition to 100 employees who participated virtually from the company’s branches in Arab countries. And African, and everyone expressed their commitment to donate to the campaign, bringing their total donations to the equivalent of 100,000 meals.

Nidal Aboulatif, President of Avaya International, said: “I am extremely proud of the (Avaya) team in the Middle East and Africa region, who regardless of their origins and beliefs, have personally come forward to contribute to the initiative. This indicates the global spirit of the campaign, and once again shows that the leadership of this country places humanity at the center of its vision. ”

“The Emirati leadership is making unique efforts that no one else has done to promote prosperity,” he added. And I am speaking on behalf of my team when I say that we are very proud, and we feel fortunate to be in this honorable country. I also feel proud that the team is showing appreciation for what the UAE is doing and its leadership, by providing great support for this cause. ”

4 donation channels

The “100 Million Meals” campaign continued to receive the contributions of everyone from inside and outside the UAE, through direct donation through four channels: www.100millionmeals.ae, and bank transfer to the “100 million meals campaign” account at Dubai Islamic Bank, whose number is: ( AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201), or by SMS via the numbers shown on the website, for users of the Du and Etisalat networks within the UAE. The campaign also allows for the possibility of donating by communicating directly with the campaign team in the call center at Toll Free 8004999 or Email: [email protected]





