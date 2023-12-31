Employees and a translator of the ZDF TV channel came under fire in Kharkov

Employees and a translator of the ZDF TV channel came under fire in Kharkov. This is reported on website German media.

They were at the Kharkov Palace Hotel during the Russian strike, which, according to the Ministry of Defense, was carried out against foreign mercenaries and officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The TV channel clarified that the translator was injured and had fractures. She was injured in the hotel lobby and, as it turned out, had a broken rib and three vertebrae, ZDF reporter Alicia Jung said.

“Miraculously, we all survived: three of us on the fifth floor, a colleague in the hall and a colleague who was on the 11th floor at the time of the impact,” the journalist added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops attacked targets in Ukraine after an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Belgorod. The military struck the Kharkov Palace hotel complex, where there were representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Armed Forces of Ukraine who took part in planning the terrorist attack in Belgorod. The department also announced the liquidation of representatives of the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and foreign mercenaries.