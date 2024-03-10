Mayor of Gorlovka Prikhodko: 4 bakery employees were injured in a UAV attack

In Gorlovka, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), four people were injured in a drone attack. About this in Telegram– the mayor of the city Ivan Prikhodko reported to the channel.

He clarified that employees of the Nikitovsky Bread plant were injured. In addition, the production workshop building was damaged, three cars and 1,200 kilograms of bakery products were destroyed.

In addition, housing construction on Nevelskogo Street was damaged. Prikhodko urged local residents to be extremely careful.

Earlier, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dropped an explosive object on Gorlovka from a drone at night.