Inflation, geopolitical tensions, stress at work and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are factors that undermine mental health in the world. Brazil is the country with the highest number of anxious people: 9.3% of the population, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Other data also show that 86% of Brazilians suffer from a disorder such as depression.

The Mental Health Report from the AXA Group, an insurance and asset management company, shows that employees are three times more likely to thrive if they work for a company that supports mental health. In the study, 40% of respondents said they feel their abilities have been questioned simply because of their gender. The survey also points out that one in three young people aged 18-24 believe that addiction to technology and social media has a negative impact on well-being.

For Daniel Spolaor, CEO of Korú, an employability platform, there are few actions by organizations in mental health. Most benefit programs, he said, are centered on physical health, even at large corporations. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), around 12 billion workdays are lost annually due to mental health problems, which cost the global economy nearly a trillion dollars.

“Mental health is still one of the biggest taboos and reasons for misalignment between people and organizations. Investing in the mental health of employees means maintaining a more balanced, focused, happy and, consequently, more productive team”says Daniel.

The CEO considers important the movement that healthtechs are making to turn to the issue of mental health and offer solutions for companies. “The design of mental health programs is intensifying in the market and this will contribute to raising the level of learning of organizations on the subject, helping in the way HR deals with mental health problems of employees”, he says.

The expert in conflict management and non-violent communication, Diana Bonar, explains that people are more vulnerable and anxious at the same time that they need to develop skills to adapt and solve complex problems, including within the scope of work. According to the specialist, what brings greater and better results for a company is the factor of psychological safety.

“In an environment where employees can be authentic, express who they are, say what bothers them with respect, where there is no fear of judgment or punishment, people tend to feel safer and more welcomed. These environments are more creative, innovative and people are focused on the solution”, emphasizes the expert.

According to Diana, investing in the mental and emotional health of the team is not just about having a human and sensitive look, but also about development strategy, people retention and better results.