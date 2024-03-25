An employee died at the “Phantasialand” amusement park on Monday. Now the police are investigating. A police spokeswoman told the FAZ that it was supposed to be an accident on the roller coaster

View of the “Colorado Adventure” attraction in Phantasialand in Brühl near Cologne. Image: dpa

IAt Phantasialand in Brühl, an employee died during maintenance work. The exact course of the accident on Monday at the “Taron” roller coaster is still unclear, said a spokeswoman for the police in the Rhein-Erft district.

The police said that at the moment “everything speaks for an accident”. The incident is said to have occurred on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. The amusement park employee is said to have carried out factory and repair work on a roller coaster, a police spokeswoman said.

The victim was 43 years old. The Cologne “Express” was the first to report. There is still a winter break in the amusement park, which is scheduled to end on Maundy Thursday on March 28th. Phantasialand in Brühl near Cologne is one of the largest theme parks in Europe.