Eighteen Brazilians who provided services for the Venezuelan embassy in Brazil have been waiting, for four years, for the payment of back wages by the Venezuelan government. According to reports from former employees, since 2016 there have been records of incidents. But the situation got worse in 2019, when 13 employees were fired without receiving severance pay, after spending five months without salaries – one of them had worked at the embassy for over 20 years.

The case was reported to the Public Ministry by the National Union of Workers in Embassies, Consulates and International Organizations (Sindnações). “The Venezuelan embassy had a problem with paying employees. When the current government [de Jair Bolsonaro, PL] took over, there was a block in the accounts for the discharge of this pendency. We made some arrangements to pay retroactive salaries and then there was a point where everything was delayed. We filed a lawsuit with the Public Ministry, which generated a public civil lawsuit against the embassy”, informed Sindnações in a note sent to the People’s Gazette.

Attempts at an agreement had been taking place since 2018. The end of relations between the Brazilian government and the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, in 2019, made the resolution more difficult. Notifications of the process were made to Ambassador María Teresa Belandria – the legal representative in Brazil of the government of Juan Guaidó, who is recognized by Bolsonaro’s management as the legitimate government of Venezuela, but who does not actually govern the country. But neither Belandria nor her advisors have access to the Venezuelan embassy to gather documents, as the place remains occupied by representatives of Maduro, who holds power in Venezuela.

Attorney Carlos Brisolla, from the 10th Regional Labor Attorney’s Office (MPT), filed a public action on January 31, 2020, demanding full payment of the proceeds, within the legal deadline. It is also requested the granting of food and transport vouchers and the discharge of severance pay due to dismissed employees. Brisolla also asked for a fine of BRL 5,000 per breached obligation, multiplied by the number of workers, as well as compensation for collective moral damage in the amount of BRL 300,000.

But, on August 19, 2022, the judge of the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) José Leone Cordeiro Leite decided to interrupt the trial for a period of one year or until there is the possibility of resuming Brazil’s diplomatic relationship with the Venezuelan dictatorship .

“We asked for the suspension for one year to solve the problem after this year’s elections. This process is waiting and we are waiting to see if this embassy is recognized again. The policy of the next government is that it will decide on the situation of these people. And we are going to try to do a work on this at the beginning of next year”, adds Sindnações.

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has already decided that, after taking office on January 1, Brazil will re-establish diplomatic relations with the Maduro government – ​​which will impact the activities of the Venezuelan embassy in Brasília .

Relations with Venezuela were marked by tensions in the Bolsonaro government

With the support of Donald Trump, then president of the United States, Bolsonaro severed diplomatic relations with Venezuela in one of the first acts of his administration. In return, he recognized the opposition Guaidó as Venezuelan president, along with the US and countries of the European Union and Latin America.

In March 2020, Bolsonaro determined the closure of the Brazilian embassy and a general consulate of Brazil in Caracas (capital of Venezuela), in addition to three vice-consulates in the neighboring country.

The peak of tension between the two countries occurred in November 2019, when officials appointed by Guaidó tried to enter the Venezuelan embassy in Brazil. There was physical confrontation; and officials linked to Maduro expelled opponents from the site. On the occasion, federal deputy Paulo Pimenta (PT-SP) was filmed pushing pro-Guaidó demonstrators.

He was also the PT deputy who managed, along with the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to guarantee the permanence of Maduro’s representatives at the Venezuelan embassy during the Bolsonaro government, which tried to expel them from Brazil in May 2020. Recently, Pimenta was honored on site.