Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Split

A man has worked at the same job for minimum wage for 42 years. Apparently his retirement is not being properly celebrated, which is why colleagues have come up with a special event.

Sunol – For more than 40 years, John Bartlett worked for a company in the USA. Now his well-deserved pension is coming up. For his decades of service he will be fobbed off with a measly barbecue, reported the New York Post. Instead, his colleagues have another idea.

Colleagues surprise pensioners with an action: “Worked at minimum wage for 42 years”

From the perspective of his colleagues, Bartlett has received insufficient recognition for his involvement in the unnamed company. In view of this, colleague Sonia shared a short video on social media that showed the man in his mid-seventies working in a warehouse.

“Today is my colleague’s last day. He worked for this company for 42 years at minimum wage,” she wrote. To say goodbye, the company organized a barbecue and presented Barlett with a certificate, it said. He enjoyed working there so much that he didn’t even want to retire. According to the New York Post The original video has now been deleted, but further copies of the recordings continue to circulate online.

After a measly barbecue: colleagues join together for a fundraiser

In order to supplement Barlett’s pension, the pensioner’s colleagues organized a fundraiser on the website “Gofundme” a. The organizer wrote that the man was “one of the most talented and hard-working employees I know.” He always showed up for work and had neither a wife nor children. “It would be nice to do something nice for John so he knows he is special and loved,” it continued.

Since the campaign began a few days ago, more than 36,000 US dollars (around 34,000 euros) have been raised from almost 2,000 donors. The fundraising campaign has now ended. In an update on the fundraising page, Sonia assured that Barlett would receive the full amount and thanked donors for the money raised. She also plans to print out the messages for Barlett. “He loves to read,” she wrote.

John Bartlett worked for the same company for 42 years. © Screenshot/gofundme.com

“Congratulations on your retirement, John,” one donor wrote on the website. Like several others, she donated $42 – one dollar for each year of work. “All the best in your retirement, John. I hope this fund helps you have a great time!,” commented another. “Your hard work and dedication is a motivation for all of us,” said another.

Fear of poverty in old age is also growing in Germany. With some Tips there is more money in old age. Recently brought Fake police rob a pensioner of half a million euros. (cheese)