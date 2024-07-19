The COVID-19 global pandemic marked a before and after in many aspects of daily life, but In the United States, it triggered a trend that could today mean a major problem for labor relations. between employees and bosses, according to certain studies and expert indications.

Ben Granger, a psychologist, spoke to the site CNBC Make Itand there he assured that, since the coronavirus appeared, Employees began to trust their bosses lesswhich was also aggravated by the wave of layoffs that occurred in the US in recent months.

According to the specialist, This can make it difficult for managers to effectively manage work projects.as well as gaining the respect of his employee, causing potential resignations fueled by this problem, which became a trend in the country.

“People have had a taste of the champagne of communication. They have been exposed to contacts with senior management and then that has been reduced. So that decrease in communication could lead to different perceptions. like: ‘Maybe I don’t feel as intimate a relationship with that person anymore. [gerente] “or with that group of leaders as before,” Granger said.

Many bosses find it difficult to gain the trust of their employees. Photo:iStock Share

According to the global survey conducted by the site Qualtricsin May 2020 67 percent of employees trusted their bosses’ business decisionsbut changes in work methodologies imposed by the pandemic have caused that number to drop significantly in recent years, Granger said.

Three tips for improving labor relations in the United States

Just as he identified this problem, Granger also offered a possible solution: he said that If the boss manages to demonstrate competence, integrity and benevolence, he will be more effective in gaining the trust of his employee.creating a much more pleasant and positive work environment.

“Sometimes you make a small mistake and you are wrong, but If you have shown that you care about the other person… people will show you their tolerance.“, said the psychologist in dialogue with CNBC Make Itafter stating that employees are looking to work with someone with “good values, consistent with those values ​​and who looks out for the interests of other people.”

Another recommendation that the specialist made was improve the way you communicate with your employeeeven creating, even if only for short moments, conversations that are not strictly work-related: that is, informal conversations, about life or any other type of topic that generates greater fluidity in the relationship.