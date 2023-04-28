Trade union FNV has been organizing major strikes in the country for some time now. But now their own staff is threatening a strike at the union itself. This could also have consequences for strikes elsewhere in the country.

Everywhere, such as Albert Heijn and dairy company FrieslandCampina, there are protests these days for higher wages. Trade union FNV demands repair of purchasing power that has been eroded by high inflation. Employers who do not want to comply with the demands of the union can expect an ultimatum and actions and strikes.

But besides representing the interests of its members, the union is also an employer. And workers at the union simply demand restoration of purchasing power and automatic price compensation, with wages rising in line with inflation.

But so far the union offers its own staff too little, according to FNV Personeel, the internal representative of the employees. "The union must lead by example. This means that inflation must be corrected and that automatic price compensation must be introduced," said Judith Westhoek director at FNV Personeel in a statement.

Our hundreds of FNV negotiators also demand this from other employers and it is not the case that inflation has passed FNV employees by. Now is therefore the time for our employer to put words into action”, says Westhoek

The FNV offers a wage increase of 3 to 7 percent and partial price compensation. But the staff isn’t happy about that. The board has until Monday to come up with a better offer, otherwise actions will follow. From May 2, there will even be a strike at the union.

And that strike can also have consequences for the other strikes that FNV co-organises. “All FNV employees can report as a striker. So drivers who are now involved in the strikes will go on strike themselves, that could have consequences. We have said that everything that can wait must wait,” said a spokesperson for FNV Personeel.

The union says in a statement that as an employer it is obliged to handle members' money carefully and to ensure a balanced budget. With the proposals that have been made, the union has made a decent wage offer, the FNV board believes.