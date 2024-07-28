Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/28/2024 – 14:21

A suspected rape of a patient at the São Luiz Anália Franco Hospital, part of the D’Or Network, is being investigated by the São Paulo Civil Police. According to the medical center in the east of São Paulo, the professional has been removed from his position.

The Public Security Department (SSP) reported that the case was registered as rape at the 30th Police Precinct in Tatuapé, in the east zone. The department did not disclose the identity of the suspect, only that he is 45 years old. “Details will be withheld as this is a sexual crime,” it said in a statement.

The SSP reported that the police authority issued an official letter requesting security images from the location and requested a sexological examination of the victim.

To the StateAnália Franco Hospital reported that it received a report of violence at the unit on Saturday, the 27th, and the police were called to investigate. “We inform that we are fully collaborating with the authorities’ investigations and offering all support to the family and, above all, to the patient involved in the incident.”