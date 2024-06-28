“I am not taking up service because I am a thief and a fraud and I just have to go to jail and that’s it, I humbly ask your forgiveness.” This is the content of a voice message that Marzia Cidale, a former employee of Coop Liguria at the social loan counter in Mondovì, had sent to a colleague who, together with the manager of the service, called her to ask her to account for her absence from work.

The supervisors of the desk had ascertained that the 52-year-old woman, at the time resident in Sant’Albano Stura, had withheld the sums paid by a member of Cairo Montenotte, in the Savona area, another desk where she worked. It was the proverbial tip of the iceberg because, from further investigations, supplemented by investigations by the Guardia di Finanza, it was then discovered that, starting from 2015, Cidale had «systematically appropriated large sums of money, deposited in 105 books of savings, for a total amount of 2,364,283 euros, through fraudulent operations on the social loan booklets without the knowledge of the lending members, using their personal data and affixing false signatures, as well as duplicating said booklets”.

All this emerges from the reasons for the sentence of the Cuneo court (judge Alberto Boetti) which sentenced the woman to 9 years of imprisonment for aggravated theft with a one-third reduction in sentence provided for by the abbreviated procedure.

Cidale worked at the Coop counter, located in the Mondovicino gallery, until 2020, that is, until the top management, having discovered the shortage, reported her and fired her. In addition to owning the hypermarket, Coop allows its members to open a deposit with a booklet that has the dual purpose of supporting the cooperative and allowing the member to obtain interest. It works a bit like a bank: withdrawals, deposits and transfers can be made. Shortly after the theft was discovered, Cidale went untraceable. And Coop had warned its members of the fraud with a letter, later reinstating the missing sums. The company joined the trial as a civil party with the lawyer Federico Fontana of Genoa, claiming compensation for material damages and damage to its image.

Although the woman immediately and then during questioning admitted her responsibility, the judge decided not to grant mitigating circumstances. Reason: in addition to not collaborating in the complex reconstruction of the fraudulent mechanism and even taking the keys to the safe (opened by a locksmith), she did not return anything despite the fact that “even after the termination of her employment with Coop, she received unemployment benefits and, subsequently, found new jobs”.

«He made all the money disappear – the magistrate notes in the sentence – in such a way as to frustrate any possibility of compensation for the offended party». Now Cidale is obliged to compensate the Coop, the amount will be established by the civil judge. However, the criminal court has already set a provisional amount amounting to 2,364,283 euros.