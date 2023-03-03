Employee shortage | Uusimaa lacks six thousand nurses – See how bad the situation is in your own region

In a couple of years, the shortage of, among other things, nurses, social workers, early childhood education teachers and psychologists has grown drastically.

Two a big Tallinn ship absolutely full of people. The number of nurses equivalent to this group of passengers, i.e. about six thousand people, is missing in Uusimaa alone.

The public sector pension insurer Keva found out how the labor needs of the municipalities can be met now and in the future, based on the number of training places in 2022, the retirement figures of the municipalities, open jobs and labor statistics.

The report refines the picture of what is already well known. The shortage of nurses has grown drastically. Only a year earlier, in 2021, Keva calculated that Uusimaa lacks 3,500 nurses, i.e. slightly more than can fit on one ship to Tallinn.

It is estimated that there is now a shortage of around 16,600 nurses in the whole country. There is a shortage of around 8,000 nurses in the whole country. The shortage of doctors has not changed much in two years, but it is still around a thousand.

Spring leading expert Ismo Kainulainen is even more worried about the nursing shortage than other professions in the social, healthcare and education sectors

“The severe shortage of psychologists, social workers, early childhood education teachers and special education teachers can be seen in the everyday lives of children and young people,” says Kainulainen.

In the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the term of office of the working group considering the adequacy of social security personnel ends at the end of March.

“Means are now being sought for the nursing shortage, but the same is needed in other professions as well,” says Kainulainen.

Spring according to the report, the shortage of about 4,200 social workers in the whole country is considerable, because there are about 7,200 social workers insured by Keva. This means a 59 percent shortage of social workers. The shortage of psychologists is about 49 percent.

The shortage of both social workers and psychologists has grown rapidly in recent years.

The worst shortage of early childhood education teachers is in Uusimaa. According to Keva, there would immediately be 4,000 places available for early childhood educators in the region.

According to Ismo Kainulainen, Keva believes that workforce management and responding to the labor shortage must be the most important tasks of the next government.

“It should be run from the government office and come back to the government framework to see what has been achieved. Now we have to stop for a while, because there are ways,” says Kainulainen.