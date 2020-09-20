An employee of US Vice President Mike Pence unpacks: Trump has shown “a complete disregard for human life” in the Corona task force. She’s making a decision now.

A former employee of the US Vice President Mike Pence makes serious allegations against US President Donald Trump.

Washington DC – In the United States stands Vice President Mike Pence the meetings of the Coronavirus* -Taskforce before. Until August took part in it Olivia Troye, one of his employees. As the Washington Post reports, she made serious allegations against the after her departure US President Donald Trump. In the sessions he showed a “complete disregard for human life” – it was about something else.

The allegations that she raises are sometimes very serious – and fall in the middle of the hot time before the US elections 2020*. This also brings her allegations:

The Vice President just responded about his former homeland security adviser. Olivia Troye, who is now supporting Biden. Pence describes her as “one more disgruntled employee who’s left the WH decided to play politics during an election year …” – Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) September 17, 2020

This is what Mike Pence called her “frustrated”. Others accused her of speaking after she left the task force, not while she was there. But Troye insists on her allegations and now makes a decision that should not be easy for her.

Corona virus task force: Serious allegations against US President Donald Trump

As the Washington Post writes, Troye throws the US Presidents * especially the following points:

She published her allegations in a video of the “Republicans against Trump“:

Employee in Trump’s Corona Task Force: She is now making a difficult decision

Still she would do the hard work of the vice president Mike Pence * very much appreciate said Troye. She does not want her statements to be understood as directed against him, like them Washington Post writes in another article. For Trump she worked because she had hoped that he would develop into a better leader. Trump, in turn, said when asked that he did not know who Troye be.

To conclude yours Videos says Troyethat she was a time of her life Republican has been. But now she will Joe Biden choose. “Because I really believe that we are in a time of constitutional crisis. In these circumstances the country is above the party ”. (kat) * Merkur.de and tz.de are part of the Germany-wide Ippen-Digital editorial network.

