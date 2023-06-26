Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

In the US state of Texas, an airport worker was sucked in by the engine of a passenger plane. (Archive image) © Jim Lo Scalzo/dpa/pa/Archive image

A tragic accident occurs at the airport in San Antonio, Texas. A member of the ground staff is killed.

Austin – In the US state of Texas, an airport worker was sucked in by the engine of a passenger plane and killed. The Delta airline flight, coming from Los Angeles, landed at San Antonio Airport on Friday evening (June 23).

The plane then rolled to the gate with only one engine running, the US Transportation Safety Administration (NTSB) told the news agency Agence France-Presse (afp) on Sunday. The airport worker was sucked into the engine. According to the local TV station KENS5 The emergency services were called to the scene of the accident at around 10:25 p.m.

Tragic accident in Texas: Airport worker sucked in by engine

According to local media reports, the man worked for the company Unifi Aviation, which is booked by major airlines for ground staff services. Unifi Aviation called the incident on the radio a “tragic accident” and stated that according to the company’s initial findings, it was not related to its own safety rules and procedures.

“Unifi Aviation is deeply saddened by the loss of our employee at San Antonio International Airport,” the company said in a statement KENS5. “Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased and we remain focused on supporting our local staff and ensuring they are well taken care of during this time.

San Antonio Airport in Texas: Authorities are investigating the accident

“Out of respect for the deceased, we are not releasing any further information. As police and other officials continue to investigate the incident, we leave it to them to provide further details.”

San Antonio Airport also said it was “deeply saddened” and was working with authorities on the investigation. Delta Airline said it fully supports the NTSB’s investigation into the incident.

Disaster in Texas – Shortly before a similar case in Alabama

As recently as Wednesday, authorities fined regional airline Piedmont Airline $15,625 for a similar incident. The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration concluded in an investigation that the airline was responsible for the death of an employee.

The employee, who worked on the ground staff for Piedmont Airlines, died on New Year’s Eve at an Alabama airport. She too was hit by the running engine of an airplane. Piedmont Airlines is a subsidiary of American Airlines. (na/afp)