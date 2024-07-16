Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

The employee and the inmate are said to have had an illicit relationship in the correctional facility in Bad Rehburg (Lower Saxony). © Holger Hollemann/dpa

In Lower Saxony, an employee has a child by an inmate from a correctional facility. The consequences are currently being examined.

Rehburg-Loccum – An extremely rare case is currently being dealt with at the correctional centre in Bad Rehburg in Lower SaxonyThere, an employee is said to have had a relationship with an inmate and had a child with him, the Lower Saxony Ministry of Health confirmed.

According to a spokesman, the child was born in 2023. He confirmed that the case was currently being investigated. The daily newspaper The rake was the first to report on this.

Employee has baby with criminal – consequences “still unclear”

The correctional center in Bad Rehburg, where criminals with drug, alcohol or psychological problems receive therapeutic care, is investigating the incident. The ministry spokesperson explained that the consequences, whether criminal or labor law, are still unclear. The employee in question was responsible for the patient as a ward. It is therefore possible that the employee committed a criminal offense. The spokesperson did not provide any further details and emphasized that the case is still “relatively open.” It is also uncertain whether the employee is still on duty or has already been suspended.

In the prison system, relationships between inmates and staff are generally taboo. Since 2010, there have been three cases in Bad Rehburg in which there was suspicion of intimate relationships between staff and patients. However, these have not yet been resolved.

Forbidden relationship in a correctional facility in Lower Saxony – a similar case was in court in 2022

In 2022, a similar case was heard before the Administrative Court of Berlin. During her probationary period, a prison officer had a secret relationship with a prisoner who later lived in her apartment. The employer was not initially informed of the love affair, which is why the officer was immediately dismissed. Her lawsuit against the dismissal was dismissed by the court. The dismissal was legal because she had violated the basic duty to behave respectfully and trustworthy towards the employer, it is said.

They also had to two employees of the Rosdorf correctional facility (Göttingen district) for illicit relationships answer in court. The Göttingen District Court sentenced a 29-year-old former prison officerwho is now married to the prisoner, to a prison sentence. (dpa/ac)