Employee dismissed orally, the judge reinstates her and gives her back her job

She had been verbally fired, the judge reinstated her and gave her back her job. It happened in the province of Rovigo, where the labor judge condemned Occhiobello’s “Wavin Italia”.

The company, belonging to the Mexican group “Orbia”, manufactures plastic piping systems and air conditioning solutions. Last March he verbally fired the employee Morena Loro, who has been with the company for 23 years as well as being a Cisl union representative.

The dismissal, motivated by an alleged redundancy of personnel, was judged illegitimate by judge Silvia Ferrari, who accepted the appeal presented by Femca-Cisl Padova Rovigo and ordered the company “to cease the aforementioned behavior and remove the prejudicial effects through the continuation of the employment relationship of the trade union representative”. With the sentence, the effects of the dismissal were suspended, at least until the end of the envisaged procedures.

“An important victory for the female worker, but also for the whole union and for the workers, underlines the importance of union representatives in the company, the full effectiveness of collective agreements and the effectiveness of union protection actions”, said Enrico Rigolin, general secretary of Femca-Cisl Padova Rovigo.