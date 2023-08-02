The instructions of the Revenue Agency are ready for i employers who intend to pay sums or reimbursements as benefits to their employees with dependent children. A circular provides clarifications on the new discipline of corporate welfare, following the innovations introduced by the “Labour Decree” which raised the limit within which the It is possible to offer employees tax-free goods and services.

How does it work

The same decree also included among the bonuses that do not contribute to the formation of employee income also the sums paid or reimbursed to workers for the payment of electricity, water and gas domestic utilities. For employees with fiscally dependent children, therefore, they are exempt from Irpef, as well as from the substitute tax on productivity bonuses, benefits of up to 3,000 euros received from the employer. The subsidy also includes sums paid or reimbursed for the payment of domestic utilities for the integrated water service, electricity and natural gas.

The relief is applied in full to each parent, holder of income from employment and/or similar, even in the presence of only one child, provided that the same is fiscally dependent on both, and remember that, for the tax authorities, children with an income not exceeding 2,840.51 euros (gross of deductible charges) are considered dependents.

How to request it

Since the benefit is due for 2023, this lincome limit – which rises to 4,000 euros for children up to 24 years of age – must be verified as of December 31st of this year. It is also clarified that the new relief is up to both parents even if they agree to attribute the deduction for dependent children in full to the parent who, of the two, has the higher income. To access the benefit, the worker must declare to his employer that he is entitled to it, indicating the tax code of the only dependent child or children. Since there is no specific form for this declaration, it can be made according to methods agreed between the two parties.